Blood scandal victims' testimonies

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Blood scandal victims give testimonies
A public inquiry has been hearing from victims of the contaminated blood scandal.
Throughout the 80s and 90s thousands of people developed hepatitis C and HIV as a result of 'the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS'.
Stephen Nicholls and Carolyn Challis are just two of hundreds that are expected to give evidence.
-
01 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window