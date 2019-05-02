Media player
London Bridge survivor: 'I was convinced I was going to die'
The inquests into the deadly 2017 terror attack at London Bridge begin on 7 May.
A survivor from London Bridge and a woman caught up in the Parsons Green blast that year have been speaking candidly about what happened to them - and how a little preparation can really help in a dangerous situation.
