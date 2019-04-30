Prison violence caught on camera
Video

Prisoners share videos of violence on social media

Last year was a record year for violence in UK prisons, fuelled in part by the availability of illicit contraband like drugs and mobile phones.

Now a report by the Centre for Social Justice think tank is calling for change in the prison system, in order to tackle what it says is a "crisis."

BBC Home Affairs correspondent Danny Shaw explains.

