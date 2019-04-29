Time called on Big Ben costume for runner
London Marathon: Time called on Big Ben costume

Lukas Bates had already given away his London Marathon costume, but now the Elizabeth Tower model has gone missing.

Mr Bates had run the marathon dressed as the famous clock tower to try to get into the Guinness World Records Book for fastest marathon time dressed as a landmark.

He didn't quite pull it off, though his delay crossing the finish line wasn't to blame.

