Time called on Big Ben costume for runner

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London Marathon: Time called on Big Ben costume
Lukas Bates had already given away his London Marathon costume, but now the Elizabeth Tower model has gone missing.
Mr Bates had run the marathon dressed as the famous clock tower to try to get into the Guinness World Records Book for fastest marathon time dressed as a landmark.
He didn't quite pull it off, though his delay crossing the finish line wasn't to blame.
-
29 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window