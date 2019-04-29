'It should have been dealt with right away'

Video

Kevin Bennington was abused as a boy at Lincoln Cathedral School. Although complaints were made to the school and diocese, the police were not informed until 45 years later.

The Diocese of Lincoln acknowledged that past matters have not been handled well and apologised that it took so long for justice to be served. It promised to offer support to anyone who contacts the diocese about issues of harm or abuse.

Kevin spoke to reporter Jane Corbin for the BBC Panorama documentary 'Scandal in the Church of England', which is broadcast on Monday 29 April at 20:30 BST on BBC One.