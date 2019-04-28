Bootprints mark D-Day disaster

Video

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the deadly Exercise Tiger, in which 749 troops were killed, an art installation called 'There But Not There' has been laid on the beach at Slapton Sands.

The men died on April 28 1944 when convoys training for the Normandy Landings were attacked by German E-Boats off the Devon coast.

Artist Martin Barraud hopes the bootprints will help raise money for employment projects for veterans.