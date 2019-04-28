Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Exercise Tiger: Bootprints mark D-Day disaster
To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the deadly Exercise Tiger, in which 749 troops were killed, an art installation called 'There But Not There' has been laid on the beach at Slapton Sands.
The men died on April 28 1944 when convoys training for the Normandy Landings were attacked by German E-Boats off the Devon coast.
Artist Martin Barraud hopes the bootprints will help raise money for employment projects for veterans.
-
28 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window