Storm Hannah eases after battering western parts of the UK with winds of up to 80mph
The Met Office lifts weather warnings for parts of the UK as the storm is blowing itself out but showers are expected in the night.
Rain is continuing to hit Northern Ireland, with a further 10mm (0.4 in) expected on top of 20mm (0.8in) already seen - gusts of 50-60mph are still being recorded.
27 Apr 2019
