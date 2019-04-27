Students deny claims they cheated on English tests
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Students deny claims they cheated on English tests

Two students have told the BBC how they have been left in limbo by claims they cheated on English language tests.

The government is being investigated by the spending watchdog over its decision to cancel 36,000 student visas in connection to the allegations.

Fatema Chowdhury and Wahid Rahman, both originally from Bangladesh, told Victoria Derbyshire about their experiences.

  • 27 Apr 2019