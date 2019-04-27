Strong winds and heavy rain hit UK

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Risk of disruption and power loss as Storm Hannah hits UK
Storm Hannah has hit the UK with winds of over 80mph and heavy rain after leaving at least 32,000 properties in Ireland without power overnight.
A yellow wind warning is in place for Wales and central and southern England until 15:00 BST, with traffic disruption and power cuts expected.
The Met Office has said flooding is "likely" in Northern Ireland, where a yellow rain warning has been issued.
27 Apr 2019
