'What happened to the girl I saved?'

A Korean War veteran from Britain has been searching for a little girl he saved during the conflict. Keith Leese from Telford was one of thousands of Britons who served in Korea in the 1950s.

He travelled back to South Korea to commemorate one of the bloodiest battles and remember the hundreds of British lives that were lost. But his enduring memory of the war is meeting that little girl.

