Having to buy extra seat on plane led to dream job
'I lost 10 stone after having to buy extra plane seat'

A man who was forced to book two seats when he travelled by plane has landed his dream job as a flight attendant after losing 10 stone (63.5kg).

At his heaviest Liam Imion-Harvey, from Hull, weighed 24 stone (152.4kg).

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Emma Barnett the turning point came when he was on a flight from Madrid.

  • 26 Apr 2019
