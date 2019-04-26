'What happened to the girl I saved?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

British Korea War veteran remembers injured child

A Korean War veteran from Britain has been searching for a little girl he saved during the conflict. Keith Leese from Telford was one of thousands of Britons who served there in the 1950s.

He travelled back to South Korea to commemorate one of the bloodiest battles and remember the hundreds of British lives that were lost. But his enduring memory of the war is meeting that little girl.

  • 26 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Korean War remembered by veterans