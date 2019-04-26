Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prince William gives speech at site of Christchurch attack
The Duke of Cambridge has visited a mosque in Christchurch where 42 people were killed in March's shootings.
Giving a speech at Masjid Al Noor on day two of his tour of the country, he called the attacks at two mosques in the city an "unspeakable act of hate".
-
26 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-48061391/prince-william-gives-speech-at-site-of-christchurch-attackRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window