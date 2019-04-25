'They gave me a hug the night before'

Video

The surviving family of siblings who were killed in Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attack have paid tribute to the teenagers.

Amelie and Daniel Linsey, who had dual UK-US citizenship, died in a bombing at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo.

Their brother David said the family now want to try to help families of Sri Lankans who died in the co-ordinated attacks.

More than 250 people were killed and hundreds were injured when suicide bombers struck hotels and churches in the Colombo area and the eastern city of Batticaloa.

Most of those killed were Sri Lankans, but dozens of foreigners were also casualties. Nine people are suspected of carrying out the attacks.