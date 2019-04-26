Media player
Do lesbians need more safe spaces?
Sexual harassment, physical abuse, and unsolicited filming - these are just some of the experiences of lesbians in straight and gay nightclubs in the UK.
Across the country, lesbian night clubs have been closing rapidly, leaving LGBT women with little choice for a night out.
As Friday marks the 12th year of Lesbian Day of Visibility - a day dedicated to celebrating women who love women - the BBC’s LGBT correspondent, Ben Hunte, has been to one of the country’s most popular club nights specifically for them.
26 Apr 2019
