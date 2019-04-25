'I didn't think we'd be bringing her home'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mum's warning over signs of measles in infants
NHS chief Simon Stevens warned measles cases had almost quadrupled in just one year and urged families to get the vaccine.
We spoke to Jilly Moss whose one-year-old daughter contracted measles weeks before she was old enough for the MMR vaccination.
-
25 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window