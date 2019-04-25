'I didn't think we'd be bringing her home'
Mum's warning over signs of measles in infants

NHS chief Simon Stevens warned measles cases had almost quadrupled in just one year and urged families to get the vaccine.

We spoke to Jilly Moss whose one-year-old daughter contracted measles weeks before she was old enough for the MMR vaccination.

