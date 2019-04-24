Manchester derby: Fans' dilemmas

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manchester United v Manchester City: Fans' dilemmas
Manchester City could take a decisive step towards the Premier League title if they beat rivals Manchester United in Wednesday's Manchester derby.
So, despite their traditional animosity towards United fans, will Liverpool supporters be cheering them on, and will United fans be willing their own team to lose to prevent Liverpool winning the title?
-
24 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window