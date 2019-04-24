Media player
Funeral of Lyra McKee taking place
Theresa May and Leo Varadkar are among those attending the service at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.
The 29-year-old journalist was shot dead on Thursday while observing rioting in Londonderry.
Prime Minister Theresa May, President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are attending the service.
24 Apr 2019
