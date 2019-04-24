Pallbearers carry the coffin of journalist Lyra McKee at her funeral at St. Anne's Cathedral in Belfast
Funeral of Lyra McKee taking place

Theresa May and Leo Varadkar are among those attending the service at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.

The 29-year-old journalist was shot dead on Thursday while observing rioting in Londonderry.

Prime Minister Theresa May, President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are attending the service.

