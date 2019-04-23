Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I had daily offers of free cosmetic procedures'
A campaign to highlight the risks of cosmetic procedures is being launched by the government in England.
Love Island star Tyne-Lexy Clarson says she had a "daily influx" of emails from cosmetic surgery firms for free procedures after she left the show - but would never promote them.
Influencer Shani Jamilah says she was given a free "Brazilian butt lift" in return for taking her social media followers "on a journey" with her.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
23 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window