How virtual reality could help Grenfell survivors
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How virtual reality may help Grenfell survivors 'let go of emotions'

Health workers are still trying to reach thousands of people they say may be suffering trauma after the Grenfell Tower fire.

The local NHS Trust is giving hundreds of residents psychological help, but it says many more are not coming forward. New figures show half those contacted have not responded.

The Trust has now released a virtual reality film featuring former England striker Les Ferdinand to encourage people to open up about their mental health.

  • 24 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Back to the school closed by Grenfell