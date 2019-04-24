Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How virtual reality may help Grenfell survivors 'let go of emotions'
Health workers are still trying to reach thousands of people they say may be suffering trauma after the Grenfell Tower fire.
The local NHS Trust is giving hundreds of residents psychological help, but it says many more are not coming forward. New figures show half those contacted have not responded.
The Trust has now released a virtual reality film featuring former England striker Les Ferdinand to encourage people to open up about their mental health.
-
24 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-48022441/how-virtual-reality-may-help-grenfell-survivors-let-go-of-emotionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window