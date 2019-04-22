Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Tattoo art helped me in Thai prison'
A British backpacker who was arrested and put in prison in Thailand for picking up a mobile phone he found on the floor has returned home.
Chris Dodd, a 29-year-old tattoo artist from Poole, spent 10 days in a Thai prison accused of theft.
22 Apr 2019
