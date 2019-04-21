Humanity at a crossroads, says teen activist

Video

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish activist, has told the Extinction Rebellion protest in London that humanity is at a crossroads in the fight against climate change.

"We must decide which path we want to take," she said to cheering crowds.

The teenager, who inspired school children around the world to strike against climate change, is also due to meet senior British politicians this week.

She has already met Pope Francis and addressed the European Parliament.