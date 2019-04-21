Greta Thunberg: 'Climate fight will never stop'
Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish activist, has told the Extinction Rebellion protest in London that their fight to save the planet will never stop.

The teenager, who inspired thousands of school children to take action on climate change, is also due to meet senior British politicians this week.

She has already met Pope Francis and addressed the European Parliament.

