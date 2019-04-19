Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Emma Thompson: 'If I could fly cleanly, I would'
Actress Emma Thompson has been defending her decision to fly from the US to attend a climate change protest in central London.
Speaking to reporters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group's pink boat, she said did not fly as much as she used to - and planted a lot of trees.
Ms Thompson also compared the protest to the campaign of disruption by the Suffragettes.
-
19 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window