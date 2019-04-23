The teenagers who translate for their parents

Video

Three quarters of a million people in the UK speak little or no English. In some cases, parents are relying on their children to help them fill in forms and attend medical appointments.

Funding for English language classes has halved in the last decade - dropping £100m - according to figures from the Association of Colleges. Its head, David Hughes, says this means "hundreds of thousands of people missing out on being integrated into society".

The government says it recognises the "pressures" on colleges and will review funding in the next Spending Review.

It has also allocated funding to five areas identified as needing extra support to help migrants integrate. The BBC visited one of them - Peterborough - to find out about the challenges of translation.