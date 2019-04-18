Marine A: ‘I don’t think about the man I killed’
Sgt Alexander Blackman, also known as Marine A, was given a life sentence in 2013 for shooting dead a wounded Taliban fighter. His murder conviction was later reduced to manslaughter and he was released in 2017.

He told Clare McDonnell on BBC Radio 5 Live that he does not think about the man he killed, nor does he know his name – but he accepts he was “probably wrong” to shoot him.

