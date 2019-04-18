Windrush scandal: One year on
Video

Paulette Wilson was threatened with deportation to Jamaica a year and a half ago and the UK government has now set up a scheme to compensate for those who were wrongly threatened with deportation – but will that be enough?

  • 18 Apr 2019