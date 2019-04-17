Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Windrush scandal: One year on
It’s been a year and a half since Paulette Wilson was sent to a detention centre and threatened with deportation to Jamaica.
She came to the UK as a child, working for more than 30 years here, and was one of thousands of people affected by the Windrush scandal which made headlines in 2018.
The government has set up a scheme to compensate for people like Mrs Wilson – but will that be enough?
Adina Campbell reports for the BBC News at Ten.
Produced by Joanna Hall and Hannah Gelbart.
17 Apr 2019
