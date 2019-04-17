'There were broken people'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London nail bombings: 'I was showered in blood'
In April 1999, a bomber carried out three attacks targeting London's black, Bangladeshi and gay communities.
BBC Newsnight's James Clayton looks back on the bombings which killed three people and injured 140.
-
17 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window