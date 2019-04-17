Past moves to police porn in the UK

Media player
A block on internet pornography – where sites will have to verify the age of UK users – is due come into effect in July.
But this isn't the first move to restrict access to porn in Britain.
We've been taking a look through the BBC archives at previous attempts.
