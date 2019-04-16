First look inside Notre-Dame after fire

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Notre-Dame cathedral: First look inside fire-damaged building
Search teams are assessing the damage to Notre-Dame cathedral, after firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the flames.
French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to reconstruct the historic building.
-
16 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-47950205/notre-dame-cathedral-first-look-inside-fire-damaged-buildingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window