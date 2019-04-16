First look inside Notre-Dame after fire
Video

Notre-Dame cathedral: First look inside fire-damaged building

Search teams are assessing the damage to Notre-Dame cathedral, after firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the flames.

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to reconstruct the historic building.

