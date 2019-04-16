Media player
'You won't go to school, you'll work for me'
The number of victims of male trafficking seeking help is five times higher than it was five years ago, figures from the National Crime Agency show.
"Mike" was trafficked to the UK aged 12, while "Peter" was used as a sex slave for six years.
