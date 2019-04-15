Evicted 'after complaining about a leak'
'We were evicted after complaining about a leak'

Alicia Powell, 24, and her boyfriend were evicted after complaining about a leak at their north London flat. She says "everything was uprooted" and they had to find £3,000 in moving costs within two months.

