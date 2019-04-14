Video

Kemi and Mojo are two women who want to take back control of their bodies after their sexuality was stolen from them.

They've joined one of the "UK's first plus-size dance classes" to build their confidence and learn to love themselves as they are.

Both women have waived their right to anonymity to talk about their experiences of being raped in the hope of encouraging others to speak out.

If you have been affected by sexual abuse or violence, help and support is available at BBC Action Line.

Video journalist: Samantha Everett