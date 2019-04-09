Can these MPs solve the Brexit escape room?
What happens when three MPs are locked inside a Brexit escape room?

The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme set Layla Moran, Andrew Bridgen and Yasmin Qureshi the task of putting aside their differences to answer Brexit-themed puzzles and questions.

But can they get out on time?

  • 09 Apr 2019
