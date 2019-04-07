'Women can be allies' against abuse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Women can be allies' against abuse

Women at Nisa-Nashim, Europe's only Jewish-Muslim women's conference, talk about the importance of working together to fight against Islamophobia and anti-Semitism.

  • 07 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Rachel Riley: 'Far right like to target women'