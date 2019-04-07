Media player
Video
'Women can be allies' against abuse
Women at Nisa-Nashim, Europe's only Jewish-Muslim women's conference, talk about the importance of working together to fight against Islamophobia and anti-Semitism.
07 Apr 2019
-
