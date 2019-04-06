Protesters call for Royals to snub Brunei

Video

Brunei has introduced strict Islamic laws that make gay sex punishable by flogging or stoning to death.

The new measures also cover a range of other crimes including punishment for theft by amputation.

The move has sparked international condemnation, with calls to boycott luxury hotels owned by the Sultan of Brunei.

Protesters gathered outside the Dorchester in London, with campaigners saying the British royal family and the Commonwealth should cut ties with the Sultan and with Brunei.