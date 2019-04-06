The woman who set her husband on fire
Video

Thirty years ago, Kiranjit Ahluwalia set her husband on fire after a decade of domestic abuse at his hands.

He died and she was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

She tells the BBC about her journey to freedom.

