Almost struck by lighting!
Video

The BBC's Matt Taylor had a near miss with some TV equipment during a live broadcast.

The on screen mishap was triggered by a gust of wind, forcing him to react with lightning speed.

The weather presenter was on location in Greenwich, London for BBC Breakfast at a spot 432ft (130m) above sea level.

Here's the moment it happened, and how he handled the aftermath.

  • 05 Apr 2019