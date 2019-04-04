Prince Harry puts best foot forward
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Prince Harry puts best foot forward

The Duke of Sussex became the prince of pirouettes whilst on a visit to raise mental health awareness.

Harry dropped into the youngsters dance rehearsals and was asked to do 'the ballet challenge' by one of the children - which involves balancing on one leg.

He was visiting the Ealing YMCA for an engagement highlighting youth mental health issues.

  • 04 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Meghan: Men should not be threatened by equality