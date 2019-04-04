Media player
Prince Harry puts best foot forward
The Duke of Sussex became the prince of pirouettes whilst on a visit to raise mental health awareness.
Harry dropped into the youngsters dance rehearsals and was asked to do 'the ballet challenge' by one of the children - which involves balancing on one leg.
He was visiting the Ealing YMCA for an engagement highlighting youth mental health issues.
04 Apr 2019
