Army to investigate Corbyn target video
The Ministry of Defence is investigating after a video emerged on social media, appearing to show army personnel shooting at a target featuring an image of Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn.
An Army spokesperson said of the video, "This behaviour is totally unacceptable and falls well below the high standards the Army expects."
Conservative and Labour ministers have reacted strongly to the content of the video.
The video has not been verified by the BBC, but is thought to have been filmed in Kabul, Afghanistan.
03 Apr 2019
