Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Windrush scandal 'made me want to end my life'
Up to £200m could be paid to people affected by the Windrush scandal, the home secretary has announced.
Glenda Caesar lost her job at a doctor’s surgery as she did not have a British passport.
She wants her compensation to validate her loss of earnings and the stress she went through.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
03 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window