British IS fighters speak after defeat

Video

The end of the Islamic State group's so-called caliphate was announced less than a week ago - and now, the first British fighters who stayed until the very end are resurfacing.

The BBC's Middle East Correspondent Quentin Sommerville spoke to British IS fighters Hamza Parvez and Zakaryia Elogbani.

They're two of a growing number of men who have emerged after joining IS - most have been stripped of their British citizenship.