Rogue traders sell black-market receipts
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BBC catches rogue traders selling black-market receipts

A BBC investigation has discovered rogue traders are selling tens of thousands of pounds' worth of receipts and invoices in a black-market trade to cheat UK taxes.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 30 Mar 2019