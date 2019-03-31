'I haven't got to pretend to anyone'

Media player
Transgender: How people from three generations transitioned
It's ten years since the first International Transgender Day of Visibility, which takes place each year on 31 March.
Three transgender people, from three different generations, have been telling BBC LGBT Correspondent Ben Hunte about their own personal journeys.
31 Mar 2019
