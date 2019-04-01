My mission to make news less sad

Media player
The Happy News: One woman's mission to 'make news less sad'
Emily Coxhead is the creator of the Happy Newspaper and quite possibly the most smiley person on the planet.
Her publication, which subscribers get every three months, includes only positive news stories.
She came up with the idea for the paper after she began feeling overwhelmed by certain things in the news.
While Emily acknowledges people should be aware of what's happening in the world, she says people should hear about the good things too.
Video journalist: Megan Fisher
01 Apr 2019
