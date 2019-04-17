Video

A group of young British men training to be imams are trying to dispel negative perceptions about Islam.

They travel to central London on weekends with messages on whiteboards to engage the public in a discussion.

The trainee imams belong to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, a minority sect of Islam not recognised by other Muslims due to theological differences.

Ahmadis however say they believe in the main Islamic tenets and follow the teachings of the Koran.