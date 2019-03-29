School LGBT protests 'really upsetting'
Video

'It's really upsetting' to see school LGBT protests

The decision by some Muslim parents to protest against same-sex relationships classes at a Birmingham primary school has been labelled "distressing" by a local campaigner.

Saima Razzaq, from diversity campaign group Supporting Education of Equality and Diversity in Schools or "SEEDS", told the BBC she was upset at the idea of parents who would not support their child's sexuality.

