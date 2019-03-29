'We've marched 270 miles for Brexit'
The Leavers marching 270 miles to ‘ensure we Brexit’

Brexit supporters on the March to Leave campaign are reaching Westminster on Friday.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme's James Waterhouse met them during the journey, which began in Sunderland two weeks ago, with around 100 individuals on their way.

