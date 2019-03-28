Probation services 'systematically flawed' says chief inspector
The system which sees private firms monitor criminals serving community sentences is "fundamentally flawed", the chief inspector of probation has said.

Dame Glenys Stacey told Today: "Much more needs to be done to protect the public... but even if that is done it will not be enough, the system is not able to deliver as well as it could."

